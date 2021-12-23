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Traitor Joe
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3 views • December 23, 2021
Traitor Joe
To the tune of "Yesterday"
written by DC Dave
video by BuelahMan
Traitor Joe,
His deeds should gratify most any foe.
The Chinese got their money's worth, they surely know.
Now they believe in Traitor Joe.
Obviously,
He's even less a man than he used to be.
It's all there for one with eyes to see.
Yes, Traitor Joe's a travesty.
Could he win a vote?
Who can say? We'll never know.
Trump just had to go;
Now we're stuck with Traitor Joe.
Traitor Joe.
I'd love to see his family's pile of dough.
But where did news of Hunter's laptop go?
Ask "the big guy" Traitor Joe.
Could he win a vote?
Who can say? We'll never know.
Trump just had to go;
Now we're stuck with Traitor Joe.
Traitor Joe,
His deeds should gratify most any foe.
The Chinese got their money's worth, they surely know.
Now they believe in Traitor Joe.
To the tune of "Yesterday"
written by DC Dave
video by BuelahMan
Traitor Joe,
His deeds should gratify most any foe.
The Chinese got their money's worth, they surely know.
Now they believe in Traitor Joe.
Obviously,
He's even less a man than he used to be.
It's all there for one with eyes to see.
Yes, Traitor Joe's a travesty.
Could he win a vote?
Who can say? We'll never know.
Trump just had to go;
Now we're stuck with Traitor Joe.
Traitor Joe.
I'd love to see his family's pile of dough.
But where did news of Hunter's laptop go?
Ask "the big guy" Traitor Joe.
Could he win a vote?
Who can say? We'll never know.
Trump just had to go;
Now we're stuck with Traitor Joe.
Traitor Joe,
His deeds should gratify most any foe.
The Chinese got their money's worth, they surely know.
Now they believe in Traitor Joe.
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