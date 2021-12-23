Traitor Joe



To the tune of "Yesterday"

written by DC Dave

video by BuelahMan



Traitor Joe,

His deeds should gratify most any foe.

The Chinese got their money's worth, they surely know.

Now they believe in Traitor Joe.



Obviously,

He's even less a man than he used to be.

It's all there for one with eyes to see.

Yes, Traitor Joe's a travesty.



Could he win a vote?

Who can say? We'll never know.

Trump just had to go;

Now we're stuck with Traitor Joe.



Traitor Joe.

I'd love to see his family's pile of dough.

But where did news of Hunter's laptop go?

Ask "the big guy" Traitor Joe.



Could he win a vote?

Who can say? We'll never know.

Trump just had to go;

Now we're stuck with Traitor Joe.



Traitor Joe,

His deeds should gratify most any foe.

The Chinese got their money's worth, they surely know.

Now they believe in Traitor Joe.