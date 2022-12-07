Tedros agenda with the "Pandemic Treaty"

Just a reminder that today, 12/7/2022 is day three of the WHO meetings on their handy dandy "Pandemic Treaty" formation, to which the US has already pledged its allegiance.

What can you do?

1.) Spread the word, and/or

2.) Write your congress

Those are easy steps. Even if you don't think it will make a difference, you can look future generations in the eye and honestly tell them you at least did SOMETHING.