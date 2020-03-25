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Finding Your Inner Wisdom
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18 views • March 25, 2020
January 2020
"Understand that your inner wisdom is more closely tuned to truth, reality, love, and fact than anything your media can feed you." ~ Andreas, Sirian
For more information, channelings & transcripts go to... www.AscensionCalling.com
"Understand that your inner wisdom is more closely tuned to truth, reality, love, and fact than anything your media can feed you." ~ Andreas, Sirian
For more information, channelings & transcripts go to... www.AscensionCalling.com
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