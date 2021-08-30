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8 30 21 A WEEK to REMEMBER Emotional OVERLOAD on ALL LEVELS Pray
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20 views • August 30, 2021
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Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
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Music
The Fallen
https://tinyurl.com/yxj9f4hf
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Military cannot be forced to take vax…see International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights
file:///Volumes/LaCie%205TB/QNEWS/militaryvax/ICCP%20Convention%20International%20Civil%20Rights.pdf
Message from 1st Sgt. John Bennett, USMC, (ret.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=rSbLdxiygVM
Lt. Col. Scheller risks all for truth
https://t.me/disclosetv/4332
Scheller resigns commission
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/35715
Berlin Protest
https://t.me/disclosetv/4346
France
https://t.me/disclosetv/4342
Biden won’t take questions
https://t.me/disclosetv/4372
Trump calls out Pfizer and FDA
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2048
MTG discusses impeachment
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2060
Covidian Cult
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7133
Australia arrest of Covid dude
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7139
New York Rising
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7155
How children look with VAX
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7157
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
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Audio Bible
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Connect with us in the following ways:
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https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
www.redswithawk.com
—————————————————
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
(https://tinyurl.com/32ump5vy
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
The Fallen
https://tinyurl.com/yxj9f4hf
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Military cannot be forced to take vax…see International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights
file:///Volumes/LaCie%205TB/QNEWS/militaryvax/ICCP%20Convention%20International%20Civil%20Rights.pdf
Message from 1st Sgt. John Bennett, USMC, (ret.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=rSbLdxiygVM
Lt. Col. Scheller risks all for truth
https://t.me/disclosetv/4332
Scheller resigns commission
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/35715
Berlin Protest
https://t.me/disclosetv/4346
France
https://t.me/disclosetv/4342
Biden won’t take questions
https://t.me/disclosetv/4372
Trump calls out Pfizer and FDA
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2048
MTG discusses impeachment
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/2060
Covidian Cult
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7133
Australia arrest of Covid dude
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7139
New York Rising
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7155
How children look with VAX
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7157
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/ffwapn78
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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