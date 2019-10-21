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U.S. Senate Implicated In Child Porn Bust
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134 views • October 21, 2019
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The Justice Department announced that it has raided the “world’s largest” child sexual exploitation marketplace on the dark web, arrested 338 pedophiles, and saving at least 23 children who were being actively abused by users of the site. According to the DOJ release, they have evidence the sickening darknet site dedicated to the most vile forms of child abuse was accessed from within the US Senate.
Plus…
Meghan McCain admits on live television that her father, child trafficker John McCain was executed for his unspeakable crimes.
David Zublick unseals the truth i n this special report!
The Justice Department announced that it has raided the “world’s largest” child sexual exploitation marketplace on the dark web, arrested 338 pedophiles, and saving at least 23 children who were being actively abused by users of the site. According to the DOJ release, they have evidence the sickening darknet site dedicated to the most vile forms of child abuse was accessed from within the US Senate.
Plus…
Meghan McCain admits on live television that her father, child trafficker John McCain was executed for his unspeakable crimes.
David Zublick unseals the truth i n this special report!
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