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Ohio Mom Tased & Arrested At Middle School Football Game For Trespassing/no mask?
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130 views • April 15, 2022
"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell
*** Reference article: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/outrage-after-ohio-mom-tased-arrested-middle-school-football-game-not-wearing-mask
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-George Orwell
*** Reference article: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/outrage-after-ohio-mom-tased-arrested-middle-school-football-game-not-wearing-mask
Please subscribe to my YouTube Channel CJ BLAZE: https://www.youtube.com/c/CJBLAZE
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
Email: [email protected]
*New E-mail so viewers can submit photo & video! * [email protected]
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com @CJBlaze4
🔥Music Info & Links🔥
Action Percussion background copyright free music by Alec Koff : https://youtu.be/GRQK0W8Gahc
Creaive Commons attribution license/Pexels Licensed videos Envato Elements.
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trifield-tf2-meter
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam #Marfoogle
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