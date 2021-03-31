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Τα εγκλήματα των εκπαιδευτικών που επιβάλλουν ιατρικές πράξεις χωρίς συναίνεση - Φώτης Γιοβανόπουλος
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614 views • March 31, 2021
Οι εκπαιδευτικοί που δεν προστατεύουν τα παιδιά και τους επιβάλλουν ιατρικές πράξεις ή τα εκβιάζουν για να τις δεχτούν, ενάντια στη θέλησή τους ή χωρίς τη συναίνεση των ιδίων και των γονέων τους, διαπράττουν κακουργήματα και θα βρεθούν αντιμέτωποι με τη δικαιοσύνη.
Από τον Φώτη Γιοβανόπουλο.
Από τον Φώτη Γιοβανόπουλο.
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