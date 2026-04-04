Are You Ready For What is Coming?

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Even if you reject the truth of what I’m saying, there is rooted within you a conviction you can suppress with your mind but it is within your heart none the less. Which is Even if you don’t believe what I’m saying, you believe what I’m saying. There is something inside you that is telling you these things are so.
Music by Send Rain
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