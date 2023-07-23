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Why You Are Getting Side Effects From Methylene Blue!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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48 views • July 23, 2023

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - http://bitly.ws/JIrv
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht
The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why You Are Getting Side Effects From Methylene Blue!


Methylene Blue is a powerful organic blue dye with potent nootropic, healing, and detox benefits and when used safely a correctly most people will get nothing but positive benefits from it.


But there are some people who find that they get so called "side effects" from Methylene Blue after ingesting it and in this video "Why You Are Getting Side Effects From Methylene Blue!" I share with you fully why this can occur and how you can prevent/minimize these negative effects.


If you want to learn about this topic extensively, watch this video "Why You Are Getting Side Effects From Methylene Blue!" from start to finish.


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