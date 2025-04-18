BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Secret / BEAST Weapons: Who Can Make War with the BEAST / HIM
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
357 views • 2 weeks ago

Who can Make War with the Beast / Him.   Why did Trump say we have secret weapons while burning the dollar with the trade tariff disruption / war?   All of a sudden we are hearing about earthquake weapons, controlling time and space (implying teleportation), free energy, and more.   How do these secret weapons fit Prophecy coupled with Trump's push for Greenland, Panama Canal, and Canada?  With the government hinting of teleportation technology, does this fit the predictive programing of portals?  Is this why we are seeing airplanes / helicopters falling from the sky?  Was this tech used with the disappearance of Malaysian Air?  Will this type of travel (teleportation) be tied to bio digital ai convergence and the MOTB system as a perk?  Connect to Ai to travel.  The Ai beast system is being consolidated with META (more proof), TikTok, and NATO buying Palantir's pre crime software.   Are we seeing suppressed technology being unveiled under the guise of false light?  How does this fit to Bible Prophecy?   I tell a story I heard about this tech years ago.  

Keywords
end of dayswho can make war with trumpbeast weaponsearthquake weaponssilent weapons for quite wars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy