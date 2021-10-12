Dr. Bryan Bartlett: Monoclonal Antibodies and Budesonide for Treatment of COVID

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Lawyer Tom Renz is joined by Dr. Richard Bartlett, and Dr. Bryan Ardis. Dr. Bartlett claims that monoclonal antibody infusion therapy for COVID-19 prevents 70% of hospitalizations and death, while budesonide nebulizer treatment, according to Oxford University, prevents 90% of hospitalizations and ER visits.
(Oct 12, 2021) Lawfare with Tom Renz full show: https://www.brighteon.com/8281fa70-c329-436f-85e5-ba048743086b