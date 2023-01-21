Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 21 - Herbs As A Natural Remedy [3]

Episode twenty-one starts with a look at what we can do practically to relieve pain. Here, water therapy is key. After that Barbara continues to cover what herbs can help us with. This time we look at problem areas such as: inflammations, gastro- intestinal issues (e.g. constipation, digestion, liver, kidneys, incontinence). Some of the herbs covered are cayenne pepper, ginger, turmeric, comfrey, aloe vera, manna tech, liquorice, buckthorn, slippery elm, marshmallow, ginger, milk thistle, dandelion, gentian and St John’s wort.
