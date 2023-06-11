Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Smoke In The Air From Canada Wildfires Fulfills Fifth Trumpet In Prophecy. EVs Before the EMP In War
150 views
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
Published 18 hours ago |

Canada wildfires smoke: climate change ‘accelerated conditions’, says New York mayor as Canada battles more than 400 blazes – as it happened


Smoke brings a warning: There’s no escaping climate’s threat to health

As plumes from Canadian wildfires move to the East Coast, officials and residents grapple with the worsening health risks of climate change


Wildfire smoke is blanketing the U.S. East Coast. It won’t be the last time


More than 150 Republicans unite to condemn Biden's 'ill-considered' electric vehicle push


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#NSL

#Texas

#SundayLaw


#Prophecy

#SDA


#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
climate changesdabible prophecytrudeauseventh day adventistrashid buttardr buttarsda sermoncanada wildfirestrudeau blames climate changesmoke in the united stateselectric vehicle pushbuttar poisoned

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket