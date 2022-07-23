Johnathan Kleck US Currency Prophecies - Hoover Dam Prophecy

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Today there was an explosion at the Hoover Dam. This reminded me of the prophecy that Johnathan Kleck made years ago about Hoover Dam. I then went and dug up his prophecies and saw that he is still warning people today. He's a fellow who made some mistakes by projecting dates that things might happen and they didn't come to pass. I think he was a little premature, but not necessarily wrong about his predictions. He did have great insights into the hidden messages on your money.