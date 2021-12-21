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BREAKING: FOIA Confirms Jab is Deadly: Pfizer, FDA Caught Hiding Bioweapon Deaths
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230 views • December 21, 2021
Thank God for the Freedom of Information Act. Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency is a professional organization of scientists and doctors. They recently filed a FOIA request for the data used by the Food and Drug Administration to justify authorizing vaccines. They're professors at universities like Harvard and Yale, who argue that full transparency would make the public more likely to get vaccinated. Yet, the FDA that rushed through approval of the vaccines isn't eager to play along in the transparency game. Dr. Jane Ruby joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss the FDA coverup of bioweapon deaths.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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