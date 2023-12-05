Create New Account
At Least Two Palestinians Killed during the Israeli Raid on Qalqilya in the Occupied West Bank - Dec 4 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Night, Dec 4th report: 

At least two Palestinians killed during the Israeli raid on Qalqilya in the Occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters are exchanging fire in the town of Qalqilya. Palestinian Authority officials say two people have been killed during the Israeli raids.

israel palestine gaza lebanon west bank

