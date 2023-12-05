At Least Two Palestinians Killed during the Israeli Raid on Qalqilya in the Occupied West Bank - Dec 4 2023

Night, Dec 4th report:
At least two Palestinians killed during the Israeli raid on Qalqilya in the Occupied West Bank.
Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters are exchanging fire in the town of Qalqilya.
Palestinian Authority officials say two people have been killed during the Israeli raids.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.