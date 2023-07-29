In Kyiv, the dismantling of the Soviet coat of arms from the Motherland Monument began

Clowns still intend to stick their symbol from European steel, from their own

Edit: They are removing the emblem of hammer and sickle on the upper part and replacing it with a trident, portrayed on Ukraine’s small coat of arms

Monument "Motherland" in Kiev will be renamed "Mother Ukraine". This was announced by the General Director of the Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II Yuriy Savchuk.

“We had a meeting of the Academic Council of our museum, and important decisions were made at it. One of them was the renaming of the Mother Fatherland monument into the Mother Ukraine monument,” Savchuk said in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

According to him, now the renaming will have to be approved by the Ministry of Culture. The director expects this to happen before August 24 - the “Ukraine Independence Day”.

The overall cost of the effort is estimated at 28 million hryvnias ($765,000).

Here's a few things that I found about the monument:

The artist and sculptor Yevgeny Vuchetich created the project of the monument. A team of Ukrainian sculptors worked on the construction of this attraction in the middle of the 70s. The sculpture is a figure of a woman who holds a sword in one hand and a huge shield in another. The sheathing of the Motherland Monument was created in Zaporizhzhya and then was moved to the capital. Experts from E. O. Paton Electric Welding Institute in Kyiv gathered all the sheets made of stainless steel and welded them together.

The total height of the monument including the sword is 102 meters (334 feet). The figure itself is 62 meters, while its plinth is 32 meters. The total weight of the construction is 450 ton. The sword in the right hand weights 9 ton and the shield in the left hand - 13 ton.



