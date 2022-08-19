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HUGE Event COMING Sept. 24, 2022
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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454 views • August 19, 2022

Bo Polny is known as The Analyst of Time. He started his career as a chiropractor and was featured as one of Orange Coasts’ Top Doctors. His life led him to leave that industry and begin studying precious metals, specifically the timing cycle described as Daniel’s Timeline. After 15 years of analysis, he has successfully forecast the crash of the market that happened in March 2020 and has shared his exact dates of change through prayer, knowledge of the Bible, and his dedication to God. You can subscribe to his Gold 2020 Forecast to better prepare “for such a time as this”, just like in Esther.

You can find more information about Bo and his forecast for gold/silver on www.bopolny.com or at Gold2020Forecast.com

Sign up for Our Newsletter 📰 – Text B4A to 22828

SUPPORT us on our website https://beautyforashes.tv

📆 UPCOMING EVENTS 📆

JOIN ME at the ReAwaken America Tour with Gen. Flynn, Clay Clark, Eric Trump, Julie Green, Amanda Grace, Doug Billings, Bo Polny, His Glory and MANY OTHERS!!!

SIGN UP to receive alerts for the Launch 🚀 of ESTHERS 👑RISING CONFERENCE in next SPRING 2023 🗓

---------------------------------

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For COMPLETE HEALTH 🩺 try a 2 week reset with Dr Mark 👨🏽‍⚕️and Michelle 👩🏼‍⚕️Sherwood. Use our Promo Code “B4A” for exclusive savings at https://sherwood.tv

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Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!! 💬Telegram,🐦 Twitter, 🏘Facebook, 📸Instagram, 🇺🇸TruthSocial Search Beauty for Ashes with Tania Joy or @realtaniajoygibson ------------------------------

Truth Always Wins! ~ Tania Joy 👑 Please contact us at: [email protected]

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