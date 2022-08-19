HUGE Event COMING Sept. 24, 2022

Bo Polny is known as The Analyst of Time. He started his career as a chiropractor and was featured as one of Orange Coasts’ Top Doctors. His life led him to leave that industry and begin studying precious metals, specifically the timing cycle described as Daniel’s Timeline. After 15 years of analysis, he has successfully forecast the crash of the market that happened in March 2020 and has shared his exact dates of change through prayer, knowledge of the Bible, and his dedication to God. You can subscribe to his Gold 2020 Forecast to better prepare “for such a time as this”, just like in Esther.

You can find more information about Bo and his forecast for gold/silver on www.bopolny.com or at Gold2020Forecast.com

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