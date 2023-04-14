Revelation Ch. 19 Eucharist as Apocalypse (Catholic Apocalypse Part 13)

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Nov 12, 2016
After the Destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70, the Book of Revelation shows us that Jerusalem is no longer the sacramental center of God’s economy of salvation. Instead, the Eucharist replaces Jerusalem as the Wedding Supper of the Lamb. I also show you how the imagery of Christ on a white horse with a sword issuing from His mouth relates to events in the sky from the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 66-70. Lots of Catholic history and theology in this episode!
