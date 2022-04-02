Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - video73 - 040122

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry video73 - 040122 - Full Text:

On April 1, at around 5am Moscow time, 2 Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters entered Russian airspace at an extremely low altitude.



▫️Manoeuvring to advantage of terrain folds, Ukrainian helicopters launched a missile attack on a civilian oil storage facility on the outskirts of Belgorod.



▫️As a result of the hits, some of the tanks were damaged and ignited.



❗️I would like to stress that only civilian vehicles were supplied with fuel from this facility. The oil depot has no relation to the Russian Armed Forces.



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



▫️Units of the Russian Armed Forces have completed the mopping-up of Urozhainoe from nationalists and are fighting with the Ukrainian 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade for the capture of Oktyabr state farm.



▫️The advance during the day was 8 kilometers. A Ukrainian motorised infantry company, reinforced by a tank platoon, was destroyed.



💥Onyx high-precision cruise missiles of Bastion coastal missile system have destroyed the headquarters of a grouping of Ukrainian troops near Shakhterskoe. Up to 40 personnel, 5 armoured vehicles and vehicles of various purposes were destroyed.



✈️💥During the day, operational-tactical and army aviation hit 40 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Among them: 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, including 1 Buk-M1 system near Murakhovo and 1 Osa launcher near Velikie Novoselki, as well as 32 areas of concentration of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter near Gulyai Pole and 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Novomikhailovka, Izyum and Kharkov.



📊In total, 124 aircfaft and 82 helicopters, 357 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,854 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 202 multiple launch rocket systems, 777 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,722 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.