"One of the Greatest Scripture Scholars of All Time... is SATAN."

Drew Mason, Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, explains how Satan uses cunning tactics of deception to deceive even the most fervent Catholics — including St. Peter himself — by twisting the Scriptures. Mason exposes how the Devil manipulates our emotions and our desire to love what is good as key footholds into doing evil. Satan knows that the Scriptures can be interpreted in different ways, which is why Catholics must be extra diligent in proper interpretation, obedience to the Commandments, and a passion for evangelization.





Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/how-to-live-with-hope-in-god-through-secure-financial-investments-drew-mason/