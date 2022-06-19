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The Vaccine-Prion-Zombification Connection
Are prions in the Covid mRNA vaccines eating peoples' brains away and turning them into zombies?
Taken from the Health Ranger Report Situation Update, June 7, 2022 - Russia and China planning simultaneous attack to ELIMINATE the United States (56:45 - 1:02:27 mins mark). Health Ranger Podcast links:
https://www.naturalnews.com/hrr/Index-1.html
http://brighteon.com/8b4636dc-e69c-4b00-b1c0-ef62ae5eb031
Please read the following articles written by yours truly. They will help you to prepare physically, spiritually, mentally and psychologically before this "zombie apocalypse" event starts. The U.S government, FEMA, CDC and other governmental agencies have already prepared for this event! My question for you today is - are you ready for this event?
https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-1-ewm/
https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-2-ewm/