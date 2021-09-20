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Scientific Efficency of Chlorine Dioxide in COVID-19, First COMUSAV Press Conference in English 12/28/2020
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179 views • September 20, 2021
https: //t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
Comusav's English press conference: Covid is defeated
The doctors of COMUSAV giving the solution to COVID-19 with scientific evidence.
Comusav's English press conference: Covid is defeated
The doctors of COMUSAV giving the solution to COVID-19 with scientific evidence.
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