Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Filter your water the right way | Wilderness Survival
channel image
Alex Hammer
4376 Subscribers
63 views
Published 20 hours ago

In this video, Kevin Estela of Fieldcraft Survival discusses the importance of water purification and filtration in a survival scenario. He covers the different methods for filtering and purifying water, as well as the pros and cons of each method. By the end of the video, you'll have a better understanding of how to ensure access to clean water in a survival situation.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The FieldCraft Survival Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@fieldcraftsurvival/videos


Keywords
preppingsurvivalfood shortagesoutdoorsfaminebushcraftbugging out

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket