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Benefits of Learning a Martial Arts Form - Kata
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85 views • May 01, 2020
Presented in this video are 5 reasons why learning and practicing a martial arts form (kata) can be beneficial to you. Katas get a bad rap sometimes, but they do have their purposes. And special thanks to the sexy barbarian model featured in the intro.
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Online Bōjutsu Course: https://globalmartialarts.university/course/ultimatebo/
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Please help support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
Online Bōjutsu Course: https://globalmartialarts.university/course/ultimatebo/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
Youtube: http://youtube.com/c/vikingsharia
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
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