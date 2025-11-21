BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
11/21/2025-No One Will Stop The Bolsheviks. Why? Prepare For What's Next.
1 day ago

Harrison Smith, 11/20/2025- https://banned.video/watch?id=691fb4569740306bf3164db6   NY cucks send senior citizen to prison for defending himself-https://westernrifleshooters.online/2025/11/paul-kersey-shakes-his-head/   song of the south-https://x.com/real_kuntry/status/1991521847876481359  https://xenophilicthereturn.blogspot.com/2025/11/its-shit-show.html  the harmacy programming your destruction-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/14/7c/9d/147c9d2d857bb7b0735dfd58718188b9.mp4  paul craig roberts-jooz are monitoring your free speech-https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2025/11/20/why-are-americans-being-placed-under-a-speech-tsar/  treason of the intel agencies and usaid-https://x.com/datarepublican/status/1987550101703909532?s=61 dale comstock, get the advantage-https://www.youtube.com/shorts/uNazvRrRw3w    Arrest the traitors-https://gab.com/RealClearCatholic/posts/115583696463120071   THE REASON TRAINING WORKS IS THAT IT SIMULATES "EXPERIENCE" SO THAT IN A STRESSFUL MOMENT, INDECISION IS OVERCOME WITH LEARNED BEHAVIORS (EXPERIENCE).

