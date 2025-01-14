BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Under a Corporatocracy you are either the enemy or are Owned
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
3 months ago

Donald CEO tariff-solution Trump has also Mooned us!

How today is like this: 1989 movie: Weekend at Bernie's

UK's bond market has collapsed. US to follow!

More proof regarding what a corporation does: https://annavonreitz.com/proofofusurpation.pdf

Trump who?: https://annavonreitz.com/baronsdrumpf.pdf

Who lawfully owns what? Not legally: https://annavonreitz.com/benficialownership.pdf

https://vendor.globalfamilygroup.com/


ELON MUSK: The Northern Italian Black Nobility Appoints Their DOGE:

https://stateofthenation.info/?p=11120

David Webb, a former hedge fund manager, and Wall Street insider, has blown the lid off a diabolical plan more than 50 years in the making in a shocking new free book ( https://www.theburningplatform.com/2025/01/07/how-to-survive-the-great-taking-in-2025/ : It’s a “scheme of central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits, and property financed with debt.”): https://thegreattaking.com/


We've been Mooned: Read the 2008 book-webSite by Dave McGowan @

Moon landing faked: https://www.thevoid.uk/void-post/wagging-the-moondoggie-dave-mcgowan/

https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/inside-the-lc-the-strange-but-mostly-true-story-of-laurel-canyon-and-the-birth-of-the-hippie-generation-part-i/


https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/poisonous-fog?publication_id=581065&post_id=153846028&isFreemail=true&r=1pkpgr&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Jim Stone's take: https://www.voterig.com/.ug0.html

Note: That extension cord running my computer is powered by my Off-the-GRID solar system.

Have you placed/signed/pledged/voted/contracted the center-of-the-Universe on-to a Congressional "Representative" rather than you? ..If so, you have given THEM your Power-of-Attorney. You are a Bond-slave for a foreign interest-charging/rent-a-Central Bank.

economyrothschildfrauddevilliabilitycreditsovereigndebtnationalpublicbanksvotinglucifercontractimpersonation
