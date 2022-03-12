Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD





Dr. SHIVA LIVE: Who Profits From the Confusion On Russia & Ukraine. #WorkersUnite!



In this discussion, Dr. Shiva provides a historical systems perspective for you to understand why CONFUSION is a weapon of the elites to divide and rule, and to make sure you do not act to do what is right in a historical moment.



Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal.



Dr.SHIVA is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health. Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the science of all systems to reveal these three principles:



1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath®;



2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,



3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.



Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar.



Get Educated or Be Enslaved!



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