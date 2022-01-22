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Brass & Iron: Russia, Russia, Russia Episode 19
Brass & Iron 🍊
Brass & Iron 🍊
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1 view • January 22, 2022
In this episode, I explore the end of Covid, debunk the coming fake war with Russia, and discuss our government’s involvement with Ukraine.

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Links:

Covid Ends in UK
https://youtu.be/suOocJnrKLw

WSJ Russia Build-up
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/satellite-images-show-russia-e2-80-99s-military-buildup-near-ukraine/vi-AAT0cP3

Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/video-guest-tucker-carlson-sounds-alarm-biden-sleepwalking-us-war-russia-not-just-nuts-dangerous-precipice-conflict-unseen-since-w/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons

Tucker Carlson
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1483625516351565827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1483625516351565827%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F01%2Fvideo-guest-tucker-carlson-sounds-alarm-biden-sleepwalking-us-war-russia-not-just-nuts-dangerous-precipice-conflict-unseen-since-w%2F

Q Post #15, #133, #3836, #3611

Q posts https://qalerts.pub/
Q posts https://qposts.online/
 
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Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
 
Tags
#Russia, #Q, #Ukraine, #Biden, #DeepState #CovidOver
Keywords
russiabidenqukrainedeepstatecovidover
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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