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Brass & Iron: Russia, Russia, Russia Episode 19
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1 view • January 22, 2022
In this episode, I explore the end of Covid, debunk the coming fake war with Russia, and discuss our government’s involvement with Ukraine.
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Music
300 violin Orchestra
https://youtu.be/MOkDwNOXFGY
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Birth of a Hero-Bensound
https://youtu.be/U28b60RD8-c
Links:
Covid Ends in UK
https://youtu.be/suOocJnrKLw
WSJ Russia Build-up
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/satellite-images-show-russia-e2-80-99s-military-buildup-near-ukraine/vi-AAT0cP3
Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/video-guest-tucker-carlson-sounds-alarm-biden-sleepwalking-us-war-russia-not-just-nuts-dangerous-precipice-conflict-unseen-since-w/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Tucker Carlson
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1483625516351565827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1483625516351565827%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F01%2Fvideo-guest-tucker-carlson-sounds-alarm-biden-sleepwalking-us-war-russia-not-just-nuts-dangerous-precipice-conflict-unseen-since-w%2F
Q Post #15, #133, #3836, #3611
Q posts https://qalerts.pub/
Q posts https://qposts.online/
Team Fearless- Blessed Because I Got Fight
https://youtu.be/gjeIJBJ-yww
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Russia, #Q, #Ukraine, #Biden, #DeepState #CovidOver
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
http://kandisstaylor.com
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
300 violin Orchestra
https://youtu.be/MOkDwNOXFGY
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Birth of a Hero-Bensound
https://youtu.be/U28b60RD8-c
Links:
Covid Ends in UK
https://youtu.be/suOocJnrKLw
WSJ Russia Build-up
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/satellite-images-show-russia-e2-80-99s-military-buildup-near-ukraine/vi-AAT0cP3
Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/video-guest-tucker-carlson-sounds-alarm-biden-sleepwalking-us-war-russia-not-just-nuts-dangerous-precipice-conflict-unseen-since-w/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Tucker Carlson
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1483625516351565827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1483625516351565827%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F01%2Fvideo-guest-tucker-carlson-sounds-alarm-biden-sleepwalking-us-war-russia-not-just-nuts-dangerous-precipice-conflict-unseen-since-w%2F
Q Post #15, #133, #3836, #3611
Q posts https://qalerts.pub/
Q posts https://qposts.online/
Team Fearless- Blessed Because I Got Fight
https://youtu.be/gjeIJBJ-yww
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Russia, #Q, #Ukraine, #Biden, #DeepState #CovidOver
Keywords
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