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Katatonia - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2190
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
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On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metal band, Katatonia, while on Opeth’s “The Last Will and Testament North America Tour.” Katatonia is currently supporting their newest single, A World Without Heroes.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 11, 2026

Location - Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH KATATONIA:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/katatonia

Instagram - https://instagram.com/katatoniaband

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@katatoniaofficial

Twitter - https://twitter.com/KatatoniaBand


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:26 Front Lounge

06:23 Bathroom

07:14 Bunks

09:08 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invaderskatatoniakatatonia digital tour buskatatonia bus invaderskatatonia tour bustour bus katatoniakatatonia interviewinterview katatoniakatatonia bandband katatoniakatatonia musicmusic katatoniajonas renkseniklas sandindaniel moilanennico elgstrandsebastian svallandkatatonia progressive rockkatatonia progressive metalkatatonia doom metalkatatonia gothic metalkatatonia metalkatatonia heavy metal
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:26Front Lounge

06:23Bathroom

07:14Bunks

09:08Back Lounge

16:53End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy