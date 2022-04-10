Miles Guo: The CCP is deploying the HQ and DF Missile Systems in Serbia and Middle East, which is equivalent to declaring war on the US and the western world

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4/9/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP is deploying the HQ and DF Missile Systems in Serbia and Middle East, which is equivalent to declaring war on the US and the western world; it is the Chinese people who will pay a dear price for the CCP’s aggressions. Overseas Chinese are facing an unprecedented anti-Chinese crisis