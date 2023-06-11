The whole SEC false charge against Miles Guo is persecution against all the members of the NFSC simply because we want to establish our free media platform where our voice will not be censored

https://gettr.com/post/p2j7q7a4e94

06072023 Winn Tucson China Watch w/ Congressman Paul Gosar and Nicole

The whole SEC false charge against Miles Guo is persecution against all the members of the New Federal State of China simply because we want to establish our free media platform where our voice will not be censored. Yet the SEC took our money and locked up Miles Guo without bail.

证券交易委员会对郭文贵的所有虚假指控就是对是对新中国联邦所有成员的迫害，仅仅因为我们想建立自己的自由媒体平台，让我们的声音不会被审查。然而，证券交易委员会拿走了我们的钱，并将郭文贵关押起来，不给保释。

