Video 31 | The UN's Pact of Future document | O documento do Pacto do Futuro das Nações Unidas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please... help me here: https://www.kickante.com.br/l/jesuscristoromanos1212
I REALLY need your help!!! S2 Please
My Email is: [email protected]
The UN is a global tool working worldwide to Satan!
DO NOT use CBDC!!! It totally belongs to Evil Beast System of Satan!
As Nações Unidas é uma ferramenta global trabalhando mundialmente para Satanás!
NÃO use CBDC!!! Ela pertence totalmente ao sistema maligno da Besta de Satanás!
Video made by our Dear Sister Rosaine | Channel Jesus is Holy (Youtube)