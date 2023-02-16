BBC. The Media is The Virus. Manchester_11.02.23

The Media is the Virus. Manchester, Feb 11th, 2023.
BBC Manchester.
Exposing the nepahrious role of Main Stream Media in the implementation of the "Plandemic", and the agenda 2030, which has led to a global genocided and the collapse of the world as previously known.
English
El Otro Enfoque
Bringing Awareness, critical thinking and action. It's time to FOCUS!
Creamos conciencia, espíritu crítico y acción. Es tiempo de ENFOCARSE!
WE ARE ALSO IN (También en):
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8?&sunset=lbrytv
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0Ca6svJvs346/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1f7c1463-99ee-4373-ad97-37999f19336d
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHaUwom-9iVdF4OuG_iIEdA Telegram: https://t.me/ElOtroEnfoque
Tips Welcome (propinas bienvenidas): PAYPAL: [email protected]
Music
The Vendetta by Stefan Kartenberg (c) copyright 2018 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/JeffSpeed68/58628
Ft: Apoxode
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.