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PRINCE CHARLES BRAGS, THE MONEY BEHIND THE GREAT RESET, AS KING HE'LL OWN US ALL, WILL CULL 90% PT3
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125 views • December 01, 2021
PART 2 OF THIS SERIES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ALlE0ceiN2NY/
Bill Gates Claims he wants a population reduction of 10-15% through vaccines and healthcare, but then directly implies that to achieve Prince Charles' net zero target the population must fall to near zero, Even joking that its simple high school algebra... What is he talking about? If you understand the nature of population collapse, and you know what an inverse population pyramid is, then you understand his joke. Generally because of the nature of populations, which the Royals are well aware of, you only need to reduce a given population's growth by 10-15% to initiate a societal population collapse that will typically reduce the population by 90-95%.
Links:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I
https://principia-scientific.com/new-shock-global-population-collapse-looms/
Bill Gates Claims he wants a population reduction of 10-15% through vaccines and healthcare, but then directly implies that to achieve Prince Charles' net zero target the population must fall to near zero, Even joking that its simple high school algebra... What is he talking about? If you understand the nature of population collapse, and you know what an inverse population pyramid is, then you understand his joke. Generally because of the nature of populations, which the Royals are well aware of, you only need to reduce a given population's growth by 10-15% to initiate a societal population collapse that will typically reduce the population by 90-95%.
Links:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I
https://principia-scientific.com/new-shock-global-population-collapse-looms/
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