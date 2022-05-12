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The Only Way To God Is Through Jesus
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0 view • May 12, 2022
The new covenant is found in the blood of Jesus.
Hebrews 10:4
King James Version
4 For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins.
Hebrews 9:22
King James Version
22 And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission.
Hebrews 10:11-13
King James Version
11 And every priest standeth daily ministering and offering oftentimes the same sacrifices, which can never take away sins:
12 But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, sat down on the right hand of God;
13 From henceforth expecting till his enemies be made his footstool.
Hebrews 10:4
King James Version
4 For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins.
Hebrews 9:22
King James Version
22 And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission.
Hebrews 10:11-13
King James Version
11 And every priest standeth daily ministering and offering oftentimes the same sacrifices, which can never take away sins:
12 But this man, after he had offered one sacrifice for sins for ever, sat down on the right hand of God;
13 From henceforth expecting till his enemies be made his footstool.
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