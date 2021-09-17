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Heavenly Vision
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52 views • September 17, 2021
Yahweh is arising a people right now in these last days, whose vision is being opened to the greater picture, Kingdom reality. Not focusing just upon natural affairs, but of the eternal plan. Great servants of Yahweh had powerful encounters in His presence before embarking in ministry, and we are being called to press in, in these times especially, that we would be more Kingdom-focused!
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