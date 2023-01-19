Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2023 WANTED. BUT SHEEP ONLY
31 views
channel image
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
Published 17 hours ago |

RECORDED MESSAGE ON AGORA CONNECT CHURCH ONLINE TUESDAY 17 JANUARY 2023

2023 is the Year the Lord is Gathering His Remnant. It's the Year of His Sheep To Hear His Voice and the Year to Return to His Fold.

However this gathering is only for SHEEPS not GOATS.

Who are the SHEEPS and who are not?

Join us and align with the King’s directive for us in 2023 and do not miss out on what He has in stored for you.

Blessings!

AGORA CONNECT CHURCHONLINE

"2023 WANTED. BUT SHEEP ONLY!"

17 JANUARY 2023 8PM


Keywords
christianfaithlast daysmarketplaceprophetic teaching

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket