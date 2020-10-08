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Kary Mullis, inventeur du test RT-PCR
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46 views • October 08, 2020
Dans cette courte vidéo (qui date de 1993), Kary Mullis (l'inventeur du test RT-PCR) explique lui-même que son outil est
excellent pour la recherche scientifique, mais horrible pour la médecine clinique. Voilà, voilà...
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Pour les vidéos censurées sur YT
https://lbry.tv/@MargueriteRothe:8
excellent pour la recherche scientifique, mais horrible pour la médecine clinique. Voilà, voilà...
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Pour les vidéos censurées sur YT
https://lbry.tv/@MargueriteRothe:8
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