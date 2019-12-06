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A Very Merry "HAM" Christmas -- Happy Holidays (Amateur Radio Operators or NOT!!) Blessings From KW0P!
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159 views • December 06, 2019
A special little video I made specifically for both Amateur Radio (HAM) operators and those who have always been interested in alternative communications via Amateur Radio yet haven't "taken the plunge." I also wish to provide a happy holiday greeting to all video content creators and the producers of Brighteon. Love you all! May your holiday be the most blessed ever!
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