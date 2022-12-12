Create New Account
With Ralph Epperson – The Return of John F. Kennedy Jr – Vengeance Against His Father’s Killers
Published Yesterday

Tonight, Brian and Dave talked with Historian Ralph Epperson. We talked about JFK Jr. being alive and well and that he’s coming back to take vengeance against his father’s assassins. Ralph gave us a short history of Junior and we talked about how he faked his own death and that of his wife and sister in-law. Ralph then explored the JFK assassination and presented things that neither of us had ever heard before. He presents a good case that Oswald was an innocent patsy and that George H.W. Bush was directly involved.

ciaassassinationclinton-body-countsenator-clintonjfk-assassinationgeorge-hw-bushdealy-plazadallas-texaslee-harvey-oswald

