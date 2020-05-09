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Anointed to Pull Down
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15 views • May 09, 2020
There is powerful anointing of a “PULLING DOWN,” in this Nation and globe right now. Those things that are NOT of God, self-reliance, pride, and self-exaltation are being exposed and coming down. In this study we look at Jehu and Ezekiel, both anointed of God to Pull Down. Jehu did so with so much zeal, furiously, and even for others to see, and he went way overboard, while Ezekiel did it with humble obedience and His life became a living sign to a nation that had departed from God. As children of God, and especially in this hour, we have a responsibility, as witnesses of His Kingdom, to be acutely obedient to His strategies, His will, His ways, AMEN!
2 Kings 9 & 10
Ezekiel 3:8-9,16-19, 25-27
Jeremiah 18:7-10
Matthew 15:8-9
2 Kings 9 & 10
Ezekiel 3:8-9,16-19, 25-27
Jeremiah 18:7-10
Matthew 15:8-9
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