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Schumann Resonance Awakening of Humanity Ascension Symptoms Energy Update - 081421
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Our Everyday Lives

Schumann Resonance Awakening of Humanity Energy update Ascension symptoms | Schumann Resonance LIVE
Schumann Resonance update
Schumann Resonance today
Update Ascension Energy Update
If this message resonates with you please share and subscribe to the channel. Improve your Everyday life experience by thinking in terms of energy frequency and vibration. Guidance to and through THE EVENT 💫

To support the future of Our channel 🙏
https://www.paypal.me/oureverydaylives

TELEGRAM
https://t.me/oureverydaylives

Gettr
https://www.gettr.com/user/michael_oel

Link to ACCEPTANCE
https://youtu.be/z5ZrXJJdCkE


Link to the INDIGO CHILDREN
https://youtu.be/XkrGSB_GRN0

Link to 5 things to expect from THE EVENT
https://youtu.be/pDH_IGBd3yY

Link to the legend of the rainbow warriors
https://youtu.be/o3Qb2G5I35M

Link to the 5D Earth timeline split explained
https://youtu.be/ZCVAiKVtzVg

Link to the seal in the forehead
https://youtu.be/9j_m9KOmnhA

Link to our 30 minute 528 hz frequency meditation
https://youtu.be/oDrKcuVkwM0


#schumannresonance #theevent
#5thdimension #lightworker #ascension #dnaawakening #dnaupgrade #dnaactivation #ascensionsymptoms #schumannresonance #aquarius #5dearth #5dascension #5dconsciousness

If you experience any of these characteristics you are one of the 144,000 prophesied lightworkers that will save the world https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Schumann resonance now
What is the Schumann resonance
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Michael DellaRocca YouTube
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