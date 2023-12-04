New Zealand Covid Whistleblower Biggest Bombshell Yet!

It's time for criminal charges to be filed against the NZ Ministry of Health officials. NOW!

Thanks to the efforts of a courageous whistleblower, the entire world now knows, and can download, the data proving the COVID vaccines have killed over 10,000 people in New Zealand.





The NZMH has a duty to investigate the leaker’s allegations by doing a simple analysis that anyone can do. It takes about 15 minutes of effort. I know that because I’ve done it myself on the NZMH data. It shows the vaccines should be immediately stopped. The NZMH officials chose not to spend the 15 minutes and not to look. There’s a term for that; it’s called criminal negligence.





Link

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/its-time-for-criminal-charges-to