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00059 Topics to stir you pt2.mp4
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33 views • July 22, 2020
Don't be impatient and view all way thru- The subject matter varies and changes and you will learn something if your mind is open- Knowledge takes time and patience-
These other channels elsewhere are impossible for some people to find- I offer Links to take you straight there:
*Understanding The Military Objective For America pt1 of 4 , https://youtu.be/t8ENba-3F4U
*(((WarOnStupidity)))- youtube channel: https://youtu.be/cKikbOtS_vU
*You must stay safe from Corporate & Main Stream Media mind control! https://youtu.be/QyWjZ53RtvA 07-22-2020
These other channels elsewhere are impossible for some people to find- I offer Links to take you straight there:
*Understanding The Military Objective For America pt1 of 4 , https://youtu.be/t8ENba-3F4U
*(((WarOnStupidity)))- youtube channel: https://youtu.be/cKikbOtS_vU
*You must stay safe from Corporate & Main Stream Media mind control! https://youtu.be/QyWjZ53RtvA 07-22-2020
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