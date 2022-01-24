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USA - Russia: No more playing with fire!
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180 views • January 24, 2022
U.S. Ron Paul is critical of U.S. policy and its two major parties toward Russia. By bashing Russia, US policy is literally playing with fire. If this is further stoked, it could ignite a nuclear war. The agitation against Russia is centered around eastern Ukraine. Ron Paul: "In this case, we risk total destruction over the question of who should govern eastern Ukraine! Has so much ever been risked for so little?"
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