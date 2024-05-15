Create New Account
We Will Not Be Silenced Premiere
London Real


May 14, 2024


Get ready.

On May 30 at 2pm EST/7pm BST, London Real will premiere our new award-winning documentary, “We Will Not Be Silenced”, exclusively LIVE on X.


Chronicling the story of our David vs. Goliath battle against censorship in a world increasingly moderated by Silicon Valley technocrats, We Will Not Be Silenced is a cautionary tale for the modern age which underscores the importance of free speech, while reminding us all how fragile this most fundamental of human rights really is.


Focussed on 46 days in 2020, the documentary charts our tumultuous journey as we fought to broadcast and maintain our editorial independence having been deplatformed, all while under increasing scrutiny from governments and social media platforms alike…


… And how despite being banned by the powers-that-be, we successfully managed to find other ways to reach our audiences…


… Livestreaming to over 1 million people through our own independent broadcasting solution and ushering in a new generation of self-publication, as content creators from across the world begin the fightback against Big Tech censorship.


So get ready.


The story of content creators vs. YouTube is about to be told.


Visit https://x.com/LondonRealTV to start following London Real on X ahead of this not-to-be-missed livestream, or visit https://freedomplatform.tv/we-will-not-be-silenced-premiere/ to visit our campaign microsite to learn more about We Will Not Be Silenced.


#LondonReal #WeWillNotBeSilenced #StopCensorship #OnlineFreeSpeech #BanYouTube #DontBeEvil #BeMoreElon


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4v5t1q-we-will-not-be-silenced-premiere.html

Keywords
free speechfreedomcensorshipyoutubesocial mediadeplatformedrightstechnocratssilencedlondon realindependent broadcasting

