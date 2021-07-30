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Ζούμε Στη Σατανικότερη Εποχή ! - Η Αίρεση των Νεοπατερικών, Οικουμενιστών - Νικ. Σωτηρόπουλος
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114 views • July 30, 2021
Επίκαιρη όσο ποτέ άλλοτε η ομιλία του αειμνήστου Θεολόγου-Ιεροκήρυκος-Συγγραφέως, Αντιαιρετικού Αγωνιστή και Γνησίου Τέκνου της Ορθοδοξίας Νικολάου Σωτηρόπουλου.
Η ομιλία έχει θέμα η «Θεολογική Παραφροσύνη» και δόθηκε στις 11.12.2011.
Η ομιλία έχει θέμα η «Θεολογική Παραφροσύνη» και δόθηκε στις 11.12.2011.
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