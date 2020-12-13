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THE PLAN FOR TAKING OVER CANADA BY THE COMMUNISTS. (The great reset)
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108 views • December 13, 2020
This video is kinda a companion video the the one I posted called " Why is Canada being destroyed on purpose" That is why the Canada/US border remains closed to traffic today. Trump should stop ALL shipments into Canada if Trudeau is so afraid of covid coming in!!!!
Please visit my youtube channel to view tons of interesting videos about Florida and such.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGmHz9tsTQIa2Ym_5l8KjnA?view
There is a little bit of everything mostly cause I'm an eclectic guy.
Please go there and like, share, subscribe and comment. That would help a brother out.
Y'all have a Blessed day.
Unky T
Please visit my youtube channel to view tons of interesting videos about Florida and such.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGmHz9tsTQIa2Ym_5l8KjnA?view
There is a little bit of everything mostly cause I'm an eclectic guy.
Please go there and like, share, subscribe and comment. That would help a brother out.
Y'all have a Blessed day.
Unky T
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