SEC. AUSTIN: "We have not seen anything to indicate that Putin has made a decision to use a dirty bomb, nor have we seen any indications that the Ukrainians are planning such a thing."
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Suddenly playing the 'I know nothing card'.

SEC. AUSTIN: "We have not seen anything to indicate that Putin has made a decision to use a dirty bomb, nor have we seen any indications that the Ukrainians are planning such a thing."

We can only hope their will be no fal$e flag attack on the ZNPP, and to then blame Russia.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

